Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Marialva Castle

6430, Portugal
Website
| +351 279 858 003
The Historical Village of Marialva Marialva Portugal

The Historical Village of Marialva

When you travel to Central Portugal don't miss some of the beautiful Historical Villages of this region such as Trancoso, Viseu and Marialva.
Thanks to its strategic location high on a mountain, Marialva was well known for its military moorish castle. When you enter the gates of the castle and the castle yard it feels like transforming back in time, as you can clearly see the remains of what used to be an old city.
If you want to experience a different way of traveling, Marialva village is an oasis of calmness and tranquility, surrounded by wall nut trees and vineyards
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points