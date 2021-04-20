Marialva Castle 6430, Portugal

The Historical Village of Marialva When you travel to Central Portugal don't miss some of the beautiful Historical Villages of this region such as Trancoso, Viseu and Marialva.

Thanks to its strategic location high on a mountain, Marialva was well known for its military moorish castle. When you enter the gates of the castle and the castle yard it feels like transforming back in time, as you can clearly see the remains of what used to be an old city.

If you want to experience a different way of traveling, Marialva village is an oasis of calmness and tranquility, surrounded by wall nut trees and vineyards