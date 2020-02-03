Maria Island
Ashley Road
Photo courtesy of Flow Mountain Bike
Maria IslandMaria Island combines amazing scenery and history with unfazed forester kangaroos, Bennett's wallabies, wombats, and if you’re lucky, Tasmanian devils. The four-day Maria Island Walk has won many awards for its wilderness experience, which also touches on whaling, Aboriginal, and convict history and decks out guests with tent cabins and gourmet food and wine along the way. The landscape changes from Dr. Seuss–like rolling hills to the orange-and-white-striped Painted Cliffs to the rugged peaks of Mount Maria and Bishop and Clerk. On the last night, when most visitors in the UNESCO township of Darlington are camping or staying in a prison turned hostel, Maria Island Walkers are sleeping at the colonial Bernacchi House. Don’t let that stop you from taking a sunset wildlife walk.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
about 4 years ago
Relax: Wineglass Bay Sail Walk
A six-day sailing and walking cruise covers part of the Three Capes as well as the best trails on Maria Island and the Freycinet Peninsula, with plenty of time in between for ocean dips and, for the adventurous, mountain summits. Each night, the five-cabin Lady Eugenie anchors at a picturesque cove, where a multicourse meal is served at sunset.