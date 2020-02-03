Maria Island Ashley Road

Photo courtesy of Flow Mountain Bike

Maria Island Maria Island combines amazing scenery and history with unfazed forester kangaroos, Bennett's wallabies, wombats, and if you’re lucky, Tasmanian devils. The four-day Maria Island Walk has won many awards for its wilderness experience, which also touches on whaling, Aboriginal, and convict history and decks out guests with tent cabins and gourmet food and wine along the way. The landscape changes from Dr. Seuss–like rolling hills to the orange-and-white-striped Painted Cliffs to the rugged peaks of Mount Maria and Bishop and Clerk. On the last night, when most visitors in the UNESCO township of Darlington are camping or staying in a prison turned hostel, Maria Island Walkers are sleeping at the colonial Bernacchi House. Don’t let that stop you from taking a sunset wildlife walk.