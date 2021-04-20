Where are you going?
Maria Caxuxa

R. da Barroca 6-12, 1200-050 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 346 1311
Mon - Thur 6pm - 2am
Fri, Sat 6pm - 3am

This is one of the biggest and most popular bars in Bairro Alto. However, despite having so much space, a crowd still gathers just outside the doors to have a drink and a chat. If you want a seat inside, try to arrive early.

Secondhand furniture, antique sofas, and old radios create a retro atmosphere; posters of cultural events hang on the walls and there is an old wood oven as a reminder of the cake factory that used to exist here.

The music is mainly electronic or jazz.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

