Maria Caxuxa
R. da Barroca 6-12, 1200-050 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 346 1311
Photo By Rita Alves
Mon - Thur 6pm - 2am
Fri, Sat 6pm - 3am
The most popular bar in Bairro AltoThis is one of the biggest and most popular bars in Bairro Alto. However, despite having so much space, a crowd still gathers just outside the doors to have a drink and a chat. If you want a seat inside, try to arrive early.
Secondhand furniture, antique sofas, and old radios create a retro atmosphere; posters of cultural events hang on the walls and there is an old wood oven as a reminder of the cake factory that used to exist here.
The music is mainly electronic or jazz.