María Bonita

It's true: even visitors who are confident in their Spanish-speaking skills may feel that they need a dictionary just to help them decipher words on menus; many food words used in Mexico are unique to the country and are unlikely to be familiar.

Be that as it may, it's worth making an effort to order your meals in Spanish, especially at hotel restaurants where your server is likely to speak English. Don't cop out and ask for the English menu; get the Spanish menu and ask the server to help you decode those words you don't yet know. The effort to speak Spanish is generally appreciated and most people will be more than happy to define and even expound upon unfamiliar terminology.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
