Maria Baba Vida

Folegandros Municipality 840 11, Greece
Website
Maria is a French ex-pat who owns a beautiful gift store in Oia named Baba Vida. The shop is hidden near the bottom of the village stair walk. I would visit Maria daily to practice French and hear about her fascinating, free-spirited life traveling the world before settling in Santorini.

For insider tips, make sure to stop by and strike up a chat. Here boutique has unique souvenirs too – it is full of unique, hand-selected treasures and textiles collected from Greece, France and Asia.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

