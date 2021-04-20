Maria Baba Vida
Folegandros Municipality 840 11, Greece
Maria BabaMaria is a French ex-pat who owns a beautiful gift store in Oia named Baba Vida. The shop is hidden near the bottom of the village stair walk. I would visit Maria daily to practice French and hear about her fascinating, free-spirited life traveling the world before settling in Santorini.
For insider tips, make sure to stop by and strike up a chat. Here boutique has unique souvenirs too – it is full of unique, hand-selected treasures and textiles collected from Greece, France and Asia.