Margaret Mitchell House and Museum

979 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
Website
| +1 404-249-7015
"The Dump," Home of Margaret Mitchell Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5:30pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 5:30pm

"The Dump," Home of Margaret Mitchell

Margaret Mitchell, Pulitzer Prize–winning author of Gone with the Wind, lived in this modest apartment on Peachtree Street from 1925 with her husband John Marsh. She affectionately referred to it as "The Dump," and it is where she wrote most of her only book.

The couple moved to a bigger apartment in 1932 and the building faced demolition over the years. It was designated a historical landmark in 1989, renovated and turned into a museum. It has exhibits on Mitchell's life as well as the movie. Tours of the house are available every day for $13.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

