Marfa Public Radio 111 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX 79843, USA

Marfa Public Radio KRTS 93.5 FM While you are certain to be spending many a mile driving those big, beautiful, 'wide open spaces' (thank you Susan Gibson and Dixie Chicks for that) kinds of roads in West Texas, be sure to tune into the NPR Marfa Public Radio station on KRTS 93.5 FM. Thoughtful stories, a great selection of music and local and world news updates to keep your mind engaged while your heart swoons at the landscape.