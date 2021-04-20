Where are you going?
Marfa Book Co

105 S Highland Ave
Website
| +1 432-729-3906
Marfa's Artful Book Company Marfa Texas United States

Yes, in this middle of nowhere, epicenter for art in West Texas, Marfa (population 2121) you'll find one gem of a bookstore that also serves as a gallery and performance venue at times. Tim Johnson and partner Caitlin Murray founded and operate this beautiful little shop and it's not to be missed while you're wandering through town. Right there on the main street through town, swing through to pick up some coffee table books that make you drool, books that champion local exploration and one heck of a fiction section. Bonus: rescue dog Angel will greet you upon entrance if she's on duty that day.

By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

