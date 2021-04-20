Marfa Book Co 105 S Highland Ave

Marfa's Artful Book Company Yes, in this middle of nowhere, epicenter for art in West Texas, Marfa (population 2121) you'll find one gem of a bookstore that also serves as a gallery and performance venue at times. Tim Johnson and partner Caitlin Murray founded and operate this beautiful little shop and it's not to be missed while you're wandering through town. Right there on the main street through town, swing through to pick up some coffee table books that make you drool, books that champion local exploration and one heck of a fiction section. Bonus: rescue dog Angel will greet you upon entrance if she's on duty that day.



