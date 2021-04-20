Marchesi De'Frescobaldi Castello Nipozzano
7 Località Nipozzano
| +39 055 831 1050
More info
Mon - Fri 10:30am - 1pm
Mon - Wed 2pm - 6:30pm
Thur, Fri 2pm - 6pm
Castello Nipozzano's Rich History and Terrific WineCastello Nipozzano is the most celebrated and historic of the properties which belong to the Frescobaldi family, wine makers in Tuscany for 700 years.
It, along with a villa and ancient chapel, is open to the public for touring when a reservation is made online -- and a shop on the premises will allow you to shop for that perfect bottle of award-winning wine to take home as a souvenir.
I wandered the dusty pathways, gazed at the frescoes in the chapel, stared up into the towering trees and surveyed the rolling hills of vines while the sun beat down and my heart sang with the desire to be part of such a history. In the villa I looked at black and white framed photographs showing the generations of family members who have carried on such a rich tradition of wine making and I marveled at how young everything about my own career, my own family, even my own country is.
There's just something better about the way they do things in Tuscany and that's displayed with a perfect authenticity and a stunning beauty at Castello Nipozzano.