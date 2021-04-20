Marché du Vieux-Port de Québec

Québec City Fresh Farmer’s Market

Québec has a great farmer’s market called the Marché du Vieux-Port. Located in the center of town, (160 Saint-André Quai), the market is a short walk from both the trendy Saint-Josephs shopping and dining area and the the port at.



Naturally, this is a popular shopping area for buying local produce. I stopped by near the end of the day so several of the vendors were already packing up. You can find fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers among other items. I even saw a woman selling vintage clothes so there must be somewhat of an “anything goes” mentality.



The market typically opens at 9am and closes at 6pm during the week and 5pm on the weekends. All in all, the market is a great opportunity to taste fresh produce and meet locals.