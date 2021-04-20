Where are you going?
Marché du Vieux-Port de Québec

3384 Chemin des Coudriers, Saint-Bernard-sur-Mer, QC G0A 3J0, Canada
Website
| +1 418-438-2365
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Overflowing with seasonal produce from Ile D'Orleans

In the lowest section of town, tucked unfortunately a bit too close to the numerous cruise ships, the city market teems with stalls selling beautiful produce from the Ile D'Orleans - the small island in the middle of the St Lawrence river that serves as the breadbasket for Quebec City. Come here to gather fresh sausages and loaves of homemade bread to get your picnic started.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

Megan Eileen McDonough
almost 7 years ago

Québec City Fresh Farmer’s Market

Québec has a great farmer’s market called the Marché du Vieux-Port. Located in the center of town, (160 Saint-André Quai), the market is a short walk from both the trendy Saint-Josephs shopping and dining area and the the port at.

Naturally, this is a popular shopping area for buying local produce. I stopped by near the end of the day so several of the vendors were already packing up. You can find fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers among other items. I even saw a woman selling vintage clothes so there must be somewhat of an “anything goes” mentality.

The market typically opens at 9am and closes at 6pm during the week and 5pm on the weekends. All in all, the market is a great opportunity to taste fresh produce and meet locals.

