Marché du Vieux-Port de Québec
3384 Chemin des Coudriers, Saint-Bernard-sur-Mer, QC G0A 3J0, Canada
| +1 418-438-2365
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Overflowing with seasonal produce from Ile D'OrleansIn the lowest section of town, tucked unfortunately a bit too close to the numerous cruise ships, the city market teems with stalls selling beautiful produce from the Ile D'Orleans - the small island in the middle of the St Lawrence river that serves as the breadbasket for Quebec City. Come here to gather fresh sausages and loaves of homemade bread to get your picnic started.
Québec City Fresh Farmer’s Market
Québec has a great farmer’s market called the Marché du Vieux-Port. Located in the center of town, (160 Saint-André Quai), the market is a short walk from both the trendy Saint-Josephs shopping and dining area and the the port at.
Naturally, this is a popular shopping area for buying local produce. I stopped by near the end of the day so several of the vendors were already packing up. You can find fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers among other items. I even saw a woman selling vintage clothes so there must be somewhat of an “anything goes” mentality.
The market typically opens at 9am and closes at 6pm during the week and 5pm on the weekends. All in all, the market is a great opportunity to taste fresh produce and meet locals.
