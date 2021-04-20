Marathon, FL 33050
200 Ocean, 36th St, Marathon, FL 33050, USA
| +1 305-743-0033
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
It's freezing, but we're fishingFIASCO: It was a trip planned to the Keys for the sole purpose of diving. It was the middle of March, during one of the worst winters that Florida had experienced in a long while.
Naively thinking that we'd be able to dive if we drove far enough south, my group packed up and hauled down to Marathon for what we thought would be a wonderful, warm week of diving.
It was 65 degrees at the surface. It was colder at the bottom. Diving was not going to happen for this little group of southerners. Yet, we had rented a boat for a couple days, we had to make the most of it!
So we fished! In our sweaters, in our windbreakers, in pants and jeans (except brave Evan in the picture). Avoiding touching that water at all costs, yet still eager to stay out in the ocean were we all felt the most at home.
Diving or no diving, it turned out to be a great trip after all :)