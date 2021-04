Mar Ipanema Hotel R. Visc. de Pirajá, 539 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22410-003, Brazil

Mar Magic Our favorite boutique hotel in Ipanema. Simple and small rooms for people like us who spend all our days exploring and lounging at the beach. A great restaurant and bar downstairs and just a few blocks walk to the beach through some of Rio's best shopping.