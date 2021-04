Bright Bargains at Many Moons

Another little neighborhood consignment shop in West Seattle’s Alaska Junction, Many Moons carries men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, as well as handcrafted “healing talisman jewelry.” Prices are posted on the wall by category and apply to everything in the store, other than the better-quality designer pieces on the center racks. If you’re doing the thrift-and-consignment-store loop in West Seattle , Many Moons is worth a visit.