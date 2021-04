Mantra 240 หมู่ที่ 9 Amari Pattaya Beach Rd, Muang Pattaya, Amphoe Bang Lamung, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Mantra Restaurant in Pattaya Part of the appeal of Southeast Asia is spending full days in flip flops eating pad thai off of street carts. When the grubby backpacker life starts to pall slightly, treat yourself to a lavish meal at Mantra where you can eat in the Opium Den or at the Sultan's Table. With 7 kitchens, the chefs can cater to your every whim from sushi to tandoori aloo with perfect wine pairings chosen from the walk-in wine cellar. It's a decadent restaurant for a decadent city.