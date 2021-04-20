Manteigas
6260 Manteigas, Portugal
The Burel Factory in ManteigasThe area of Manteigas, located in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, is well known for the wool factory thanks to the high concentration of sheep.
The current location of the Burel factory used to be the old Império Wool Factory few years back and in 2010 was bought by its current owners.
The main goal was to work with Burel, the most traditional fabric of the local wool industry and also work and support young artists and wool designers. Moreover, the factory enabled to reinvent the value of the region's natural resources, combining the art and know-how of the village weavers with modern design, creating original works with a contemporary trait.
These products such as coats, scarves, suits, carpets, pillows, bed spreads, bags and even wall decorations are already in use of hotels (such as Casa das Penhas Douradas), Offices ( such as Microsoft headquarters in Lisbon) and homes.
It is great to see a way of preserving the past and the Natural resources into the present.