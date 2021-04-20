Manta & Pavilion Wine Bar Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, 62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Drive, Waimea, HI 96743, United States

Enomatic Wine and Manta Rays Manta Pavilion & Wine Bar is the perfect way to end the day on the Island of Hawaii. An interesting enomatic wine dispenser keeps an impressive selection of beautiful wines from around the world available by the glass. But don't let the fancy dispenser stop you from enjoying a bottle or two with your table or from choosing a carefully prepared cocktail.



It would be easy to stay put on the peaceful lanai (patio) that opens to swaying palm trees, a glowing fire pit, and the sounds of surf, but take a few minutes for one last stop of the evening: A short walk straight toward the seaside gives you the best view of the restaurant's namesake manta rays in the dark waters below Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.