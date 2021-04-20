Manoir de Lébioles Domaine de Lébioles 1/5, 4900 Spa, Belgium

Manoir de Lebioles - A hidden gem in Belgium The Manior de Lebioles is a true gem located in the Wallonia Region of Belgium. During my most recent trip to Europe I had the opportunity to stay at this magnificent place. Just about 10 minutes from downtown Spa and about an hour away from Liege the Manior de Lebioles sits among the rolling hills and is as grand as it looks. It was such a treat to stay at such a beautiful property. The staff was extremely friendly and helpful, the rooms have been recently redone and are modern with a classic feel.



The property is surrounded by beautiful views and as you walk the grounds it is so peaceful to be away from a bustling city and just relax. They also have a spa and restaurant that are definitely worth visiting even if you can't stay the night.



Staying at the Manior de Lebioles was a great experience and one I will never forget.