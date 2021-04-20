Manoir de Lébioles
Manoir de Lebioles - A hidden gem in BelgiumThe Manior de Lebioles is a true gem located in the Wallonia Region of Belgium. During my most recent trip to Europe I had the opportunity to stay at this magnificent place. Just about 10 minutes from downtown Spa and about an hour away from Liege the Manior de Lebioles sits among the rolling hills and is as grand as it looks. It was such a treat to stay at such a beautiful property. The staff was extremely friendly and helpful, the rooms have been recently redone and are modern with a classic feel.
The property is surrounded by beautiful views and as you walk the grounds it is so peaceful to be away from a bustling city and just relax. They also have a spa and restaurant that are definitely worth visiting even if you can't stay the night.
Staying at the Manior de Lebioles was a great experience and one I will never forget.
Manoir de Lebioles - A true culinary experience
While staying a night at the Manior de Lebioles in Belgium we decided to do a set 5 course menu, which was one of the best decisions we made during our trip in Europe.
The dinner started with a few tasters to enjoy with a cocktail and then over the next few hours course after course was brought out. Each dish was like a piece of art and the food tasted as good as it looked. We had everything from salmon, lobster to lamb--each dish cooked to perfection with just the right proportions. At the end of the evening the chef, Olivier Tucki came out to make sure we enjoyed everything and answered any questions.
Even if you can't stay at the Manior de Lebioles, it is worth visiting to try the food while taking in beautiful views of the countryside.
Manoir de Lebioles - A surprise dessert
While staying at the Manoir de Lebioles it is worth dining at the restaurant (or worth going to the restaurant even if you don't stay the night). It is a true culinary experience in a magnificent setting.
After enjoying a set menu we were served dessert, filled with chocolate, berries and cream. When it was served we were told to eat the first layer and then break the cellophane (which was unnoticeable) that it sat on to get through to the second part of the dessert which was ice-cream. It was such a simple way to create a fun surprise while we enjoyed our dessert.
If you eat to the Manoir de Lebioles you won't be disappointed by what Chef Olivier Tucki serves.
