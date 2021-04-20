Mānoa Valley Mānoa Valley, Honolulu, HI 96822, USA

Manoa Rainbows Known for rainbows, it is rare that anyone leaves the Hawaiian Islands without seeing a ribbon of color in the sky. For visitors who want to chase a rainbow, there is no better place on Oahu than Manoa Valley. Also known as "Valley of the Rainbows," the location sees plenty of rainbow ingredients: rain and sunshine. Mornings and evenings provide the best rainbow viewing—when for the sun's angle produces gorgeous bows in the sky over the lush green valley. However, if the conditions are right, you might find one any time the sun is up.