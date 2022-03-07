Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mankong Phranai Thai Boxing

10120 23/1 ซอย สาธร 1 Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
+66 99 164 9016
Master the Art of Eight Limbs Bangkok Thailand

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 12pm, 4pm - 9pm

Master the Art of Eight Limbs

Known as the "art of eight limbs," Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, was developed as a form of close combat that utilizes the entire body as a weapon: fists, elbows, knees, shins, and feet. The sport is extremely intense, which is why a match consists of just five rounds, each lasting three minutes with a two-minute rest period in between. It's a fantastic workout, and there are numerous places to master it in the city. One of the best, albeit basic, facilities is Mankong Phranai, a centrally located gym in a quiet compound that offers a convivial atmosphere and fun, demanding training sessions.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail