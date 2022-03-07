Mankong Phranai Thai Boxing 10120 23/1 ซอย สาธร 1 Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand

Photo by Peter Muller/ age fotostock More info Sun - Sat 9am - 12pm, 4pm - 9pm