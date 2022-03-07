Mankong Phranai Thai Boxing

Master the Art of Eight Limbs
Known as the "art of eight limbs," Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, was developed as a form of close combat that utilizes the entire body as a weapon: fists, elbows, knees, shins, and feet. The sport is extremely intense, which is why a match consists of just five rounds, each lasting three minutes with a two-minute rest period in between. It's a fantastic workout, and there are numerous places to master it in the city. One of the best, albeit basic, facilities is Mankong Phranai, a centrally located gym in a quiet compound that offers a convivial atmosphere and fun, demanding training sessions.