Manhattan Beach Pier Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, USA

Taking it Easy in an L.A. Beach Town Downtown Manhattan Beach is an eclectic place: Surfers still wet with ocean water walk barefoot with their boards up the street, couples mosey hand-in-hand down the pier where fishermen stand and wait, stylish twenty-somethings fill sleek bars at sunset, and families play at the fountain in the new open-air shopping center. Find your place in this quintessentially Southern California setting, either as a shopper, foodie, happy-hour enthusiast, or plain ol' beach bum. If you spend the day here, you can be them all.