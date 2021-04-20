Where are you going?
Manhattan Beach, CA

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, USA
Smile! Unlikely Art on Life

I love the simplicity of this little piece of graffiti. Perfect way to start your day, out for a morning walk along the beach and come upon a nice piece of advice.
By Cynthia Lum

Feasting On South Bay's Staples From Home

There is an upside and a downside to the perpetually great weather in the beach cities of Los Angeles. The upside is that the area’s blue skies and cool breezes will often lure you outdoors – whether it’s to bike on the Strand, swim in the ocean waves, or stroll on the piers – and hours can pass before you move through a doorframe. When night does fall, the South Bay’s many cozy, delicious restaurants make heading indoors an added bonus. So what exactly is the downside? There isn’t a lot of time left in a day to use your own kitchen.

"Tastes of the South Bay" is a new cookbook that combines the area’s penchant for effortless fun with its love for local haunts – all while making it easy to plate your own meals at home. Every recipe is curated from chefs who own nearby eateries, like barbecue from chef Michael Rubino of Simmzy’s and beachside fare from chef Brooke Williamson of Hudson House. It also includes a few offerings from the hometown organization Sandpipers, which is responsible for the collection itself. Stay in one night to make a dinner for four with help from Chez Melange’s chef Robert Bell, and you’ll whip up Sicilian spaghetti topped with a fried egg. If you have a date, Kincaid’s chef Reggie Thomas has a specific two-person menu that includes a dungy crab martini appetizer.

Once this book is fanned open in the comfort of your kitchen, things are only looking up.

