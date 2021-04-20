Mangy Moose Restaurant and Saloon
3295 Village Dr, Teton Village, WY 83025, USA
| +1 307-733-4913
Sun - Thur 7am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 12am
It's All About The Après!The mangy moose at the base of Jackson hole resort is the best for a beer, a pound of nachos, and side of Johnny Cash
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Nachos At The Moose
The Mangy Moose is a popular Apres ski bar at the base of the Jackson Hole Resort. They often have live music (mostly country) and serve great margaritas and nachos. A perfect snack after a day on those steep slopes.