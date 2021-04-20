Mangalore Mangalore, Karnataka, India

Love to Sea Food in India CATCH (Shop):



My first experience outside of the US was to India. I spent two weeks with an Indian friend in his hometown of Mangalore - a decently-sized rural town with no attraction for tourists. Naturally, this was a perfect place to get a real feel for Indian culture with no Western intrusions.



I love seafood and they love seafood. I was particularly thrilled that we visited this local seafood market to get cockles for a dish called Kubay (which apparently means "cockles" in Mangalore dialect). These are also a supreme delicacy.



I'm sure the woman in the photo was thrilled with our large order for kubay. And the dish was delicious but I've never had it again since India.



The seafood market was typical - rows and rows of freshly caught fish and invertebrates, stretched out on mats and blankets. No ice or water in sight. Baking in the hot sun all day long until customers purchase and the fishermen (and women) return home with whats left. Unusual to my sanitation standards, but was easily overlooked as I desired to seek a complete local Indian experience. Did I mention I didn't get sick once?



I loved exploring the markets and I'm excited for that day when I can return and see more of India.