Manding JL. Parangtritis KM. 11, 5 RT. 07, Manding, Manding, Sabdodadi, Kec. Bantul, Bantul, Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta 55715, Indonesia

Cheap Leather We were travelling south from Yogyakarta to go to the beach, when on the way our driver suggested we stop at Manding where the locals made and sold leather goods. There were many shops lining the main road, selling everything from shoes to bags to jackets to hats. And needless to say, everything was pretty cheap and of good quality.