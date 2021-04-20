Mandemakers Stadion
Akkerlaan 2, 5143 ND Waalwijk, Netherlands
| +31 416 334 356
Those Americans do get around!I went to Mandermakers Stadium recently to catch RKC Waalwijk, the home team, play against AZ Alkmaar. Alkmaar is located just north of Amsterdam and is probalby most famous for their cheese. As a matter of fact, AZ's nickname is "the Cheese Farmers!"
The reason for venturing into the Netherlands was to go see the national team's newest American play - Aron Johannsson. The 22-year-old was born in Mobile, Alabama to Icelandic parents and made the tough decision of playing for the land of his birth instead of the land of his parents and where he spent most of his life.
In the photo the AZ fans display flags of the nations that their players represent. The Stars & Stripes sit next to the Icelandic flag.