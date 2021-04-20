Mandemakers Stadion Akkerlaan 2, 5143 ND Waalwijk, Netherlands

Home of RKC Waalwijk Mandemakers Stadion is the home of RKC Waalwijk. The RKC stands for 'Rooms Katholieke Combinatie' or 'Roman Catholic Combination' so its a team that once had a religious affiliation.



The team is one of the smaller to mid-table teams but has a good fan base and the stadium can accommodate 7,500 of them.



It's a nice little place and unlike many European stadiums, you can even find a place close by to park your car!