Mandemakers Stadion

Akkerlaan 2, 5143 ND Waalwijk, Netherlands
Website
| +31 416 334 356
Home of RKC Waalwijk Waalwijk The Netherlands

Home of RKC Waalwijk

Mandemakers Stadion is the home of RKC Waalwijk. The RKC stands for 'Rooms Katholieke Combinatie' or 'Roman Catholic Combination' so its a team that once had a religious affiliation.

The team is one of the smaller to mid-table teams but has a good fan base and the stadium can accommodate 7,500 of them.

It's a nice little place and unlike many European stadiums, you can even find a place close by to park your car!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

