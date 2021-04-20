Mandemakers Stadion
Akkerlaan 2, 5143 ND Waalwijk, Netherlands
| +31 416 334 356
Home of RKC WaalwijkMandemakers Stadion is the home of RKC Waalwijk. The RKC stands for 'Rooms Katholieke Combinatie' or 'Roman Catholic Combination' so its a team that once had a religious affiliation.
The team is one of the smaller to mid-table teams but has a good fan base and the stadium can accommodate 7,500 of them.
It's a nice little place and unlike many European stadiums, you can even find a place close by to park your car!