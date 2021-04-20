Mandela House
Nelson Mandela and his family moved into No. 8115 Vilakazi Street in the Soweto neighborhood of Johannesburg in 1946. While his activism meant he didn’t spend much time at home, he always considered the house a special place, as it’s where his two children were raised. After Mandela was released from prison in 1990, he reunited with his wife, Winnie, at their Vilakazi Street home. Soon after, however, they decided to move to a more secure house in the upscale neighborhood of Houghton Estate. In 1997, they handed the Vilakazi Street house over to the Soweto Heritage Trust, which carefully restored the home and turned it into a museum filled with memorabilia and photographs from Mandela’s life.