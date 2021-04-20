Where are you going?
Mandarin Oriental, Prague

1 Nebovidská
Website
This five-star hotel is the best of both worlds, blending the contemporary luxury that Mandarin Oriental is known for with the charm of a unique historical complex—in this case, a Dominican monastery in the Malá Strana. Working carefully to retain the property’s heritage, the brand preserved period features of the Baroque, Gothic, and Renaissance eras, like vaulted ceilings, stone doorways, and exposed wood beams, while incorporating Asian-influenced accents like lacquered ginger jars and sleek furnishings. Due to the singular nature of the grounds, no two of the 99 spacious rooms are alike; some suites have Czech crystal and artwork and views of the original cloister garden, the city, or Prague Castle. The public spaces are just as intriguing, including a grand ballroom that was once the monastery’s refectory and a spa where a glass floor reveals the remains of a 14th-century chapel.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

