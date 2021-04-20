Mandarin Oriental, Paris
251 Rue Saint Honoré, 75001 Paris, France
| +33 1 70 98 78 88
Photo by Mathilde de l’Ecotais
A Gastronomic Brunch in ParisSome travelers require lavish, luxe lodging while others would rather invest their budget in unforgettable dining experiences. The Mandarin Oriental caters to both, particularly since launching their brunch offering in October. Brunch as a concept has undergone countless interpretations in Paris, some more worthy of your time than others, but few transform the meal into a near gastronomic experience. With iconic chef Thierry Marx at the helm of the Camélia kitchen, MO's brunch levitates above the masses, featuring a fixed price menu (88€) that includes a robust buffet of cured meats, cheeses, salads, sushi and a variety of breakfast pastries, a hot drink, a main dish (which rotate each Sunday and adapt to the seasons) and one of Pierre Mathieu's deftly crafted sweets from the hotel's cake shop. The meal is a fantastic option both for deep-pocketed travelers and those looking to treat themselves to a gastronomic experience outside the confines of an evening meal.
Reservations recommended