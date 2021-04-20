Mandarin Oriental, Atlanta
3376 Peachtree Rd NE
| +1 404-995-7500
Southern Hospitality Meets Oriental Luxury at Mandarin Oriental, AtlantaI have a soft spot for Mandarin Oriental properties. Staying true to its Asian aesthetic and oriental sensibilities, Mandarin Oriental always manages to enchant, intrigue, and satisfy my senses. For my birthday week, I chose to stay at the Mandarin Oriental, Atlanta and as soon as I walked into the room, I knew it was a good decision. No, it was a GREAT one.
Tucked away in Atlanta's upscale neighborhood of Buckhead, Mandarin Oriental is one of the newer luxury hotels to hit the Big Peach. Mandarin Oriental Atlanta was a former Rosewood hotel and seamlessly transitioned into a MO property a few years ago. Combining southern hospitality with oriental opulence, it confidently understands customer service and aims to delight with its glamorous decor and a comprehensive amenity list. From the sprawling 15,000-square-feet grand spa to the always hospitable staff, it was a sheer pleasure to stay at the Mandarin Oriental Atlanta and made for the perfect birthday indulgence.