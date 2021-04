Mandarin Oriental, Atlanta 3376 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA

Buckhead Hotel with Garden Views Buckhead’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel is within walking distance of the city’s best shopping and dining at Lenox Mall and Phipps Plaza. All of the suites have balconies and some even overlook the hotel’s private gardens, an unexpected touch of green in an otherwise overdeveloped area. The Mandarin Oriental also boasts a spa, exercise studio and restaurant.