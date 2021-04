Mandala Wisata Wanara Wana

Entering this temple, we had to put on a sarong for modesty. It was an amazing complex of temples, gardens, water gushing out of the walls where locals purify themselves. I love the intricate decorations on the temples, vibrant colors. The area of Ubud is such a magical place where you can hang out with the locals, go to temples, watch craftsmen create works of art and great private villas that are still affordable. I went to a cooking class to learn basic traditional recipes and I had the best Babi Guling (roast pig) in my life. It was served with spices and rice and that was enough to send me to food heaven. I spend days dreaming about going back to Bali someday, maybe I was a prince in another life!