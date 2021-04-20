Mandala Wisata Wanara Wana

Attend a Balinese Funeral

This, I'm sure, sounds profoundly strange, but community funerals are one of the coolest cultural experiences you can have in Bali. The events are open to the public—neighbors, relatives, and, yes, even travelers. There is music, food, dancing, walks to retrieve holy water, a cleaning of the body, cremation, and a waterside evening party. It is a day-long event dedicated to celebrating the return of the body to the elements: fire, air, water, earth. It is an incredible way to immerse yourself in the traditions and beliefs of another culture, and observe the stark contrasts to Western concepts around death, life and community. And you're sure not going to experience it anywhere else.