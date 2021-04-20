Mandala Organic Arts 4/2558 Gold Coast Hwy, Mermaid Beach QLD 4218, Australia

Superfood Brunch on the Gold Coast It doesn't open till 12, but this doesn't stop us from going for a late brunch at Mandala every time we stay on the coast.



Their acai bowls are the best of any I've tasted in Brisbane and the Gold Coast and the smoothies, cane juice and flavoured kombucha pairs perfectly with a superfood-laden brekky.



Drop by for dinner and live music or soak up the sunshine in the garden during the day.



