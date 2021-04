Manathai Resort Phuket 121/1 Moo 3, Srisunthorn Rd., Cherng Talay, Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Where to Stay at Surin Beach We stayed at the ManaThai Resort in Surin Beach. It was a lovely hotel with excellent staff and food, a great pool, and super-comfortable rooms. Quiet Surin Beach was only a 2 minute walk away, on a footpath through a paddock - and if you're traveling with kids to Phuket I recommend avoiding the craziness of Patong and hanging out at a beach like Surin.