Mana Fine Arts 888 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306, USA

Jersey City's Art Mecca The concept behind Mana Contemporary is a work of art itself. A hub for artists and art aficionados, the venture brings together artists of every medium with art enthusiasts and service providers.



Housed in an cluster of old warehouses and factory buildings, Mana Contemporary consists of artist studios, dance stages, supply shops, galleries, and exhibition space. The set-up encourages exploration—glass walls allow visitors to watch dance rehearsals, while galleries house sound installations, video art, and visual collections.



A New York Times piece recently postulated Mana Contemporary may be "one of the art world's best-kept secrets." Not for long.







