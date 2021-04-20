Man O' War Vineyards
1 Man O'war Bay Rd
| +64 9-372 9678
More info
Thur - Mon 11am - 4pm
Captain Cook's WinesIn a bay discovered over 200 years ago by explorer Captain James Cook (the first white man to set foot in New Zealand), lies a vineyard dedicated to fine wine and good food. Man O' War vineyard is on the "other" side of Waiheke island, a drive that rewards you with some of the best unspoilt views of the Hauraki Gulf. The good news is that they offer transport to get you there and back from Oneroa.
As you curve around Man O' War Bay after travelling down the unsealed road you come across the tasting room set in a colonial-style house in a big open yard facing gentle waves coming ashore. Once there, the vineyard is best experienced sitting under the Pohutukawa trees on a sunny day with a glass of their Valhalla Chardonnay or Ironclad Merlot Cabernet Franc in hand.
I personally fell for their platter - generous and varied - with the stuffed tomatoes and pate standing out amongst the nibbles. If you're looking to make your journey to Waiheke Island more of an adventure do what I did and go a little further afield to make a date with the wines at Man 'O War.