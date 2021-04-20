Mamoun's Falafel

Best Shawarma & Falafel in NYC
One of the oldest falafel joints in New York City
, and one of the first Middle Eastern establishments in the United States, Mamoun’s remains a satisfying choice for spicy, hearty staples for just a few bucks. While they’ve expanded to five other locations, I'm partial to the original Mamoun’s (est. 1971) on MacDougal Street for its cozy, hole-in-the-wall vibe. Plus, there’s free yoga next door (Yoga to the People), and if you’re lucky enough to get a table outside, the people-watching is top-notch. My go-to combo whenever I’m in the area is a falafel sandwich drenched in their volcanic signature hot sauce and a side of tabouleh.