Mamoun's Falafel

22 Saint Marks Place
Best Shawarma & Falafel in NYC New York New York United States
One of the oldest falafel joints in New York City, and one of the first Middle Eastern establishments in the United States, Mamoun’s remains a satisfying choice for spicy, hearty staples for just a few bucks. While they’ve expanded to five other locations, I'm partial to the original Mamoun’s (est. 1971) on MacDougal Street for its cozy, hole-in-the-wall vibe. Plus, there’s free yoga next door (Yoga to the People), and if you’re lucky enough to get a table outside, the people-watching is top-notch. My go-to combo whenever I’m in the area is a falafel sandwich drenched in their volcanic signature hot sauce and a side of tabouleh.
By Samantha Willner
