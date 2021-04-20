Mammoth Mountain Mammoth Mountain, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546, USA

Skiing and Snowboarding at Mammoth Mammoth Mountain is California’s highest ski resort, but the 11,053-foot summit isn’t just about bragging rights. The high elevation means colder temperatures, which usually means more snow. The California ski resort was not developed in the perfect location by accident. The founder of Mammoth Mountain, Dave McCoy, once worked for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power as a snow surveyor. Because of his love for skiing and his mammoth discovery, McCoy eventually opened the first chair lift in 1955. Today, there are 3,500 skiable acres with more than 3,100 vertical feet, 28 chairlifts, and two gondolas. The terrain parks are the practice grounds for Olympic athletes like Kelly Clark, but even she loves to free ride the steep treelines at Hemlock Ridge or the big bowls off the Paranoids. The mountain is most well known for its abundance of snow and clear blue skies. Families can enjoy a number of groomed trails from beginner to advanced levels. Powderhounds line up for first chair just about every day of the week. Adult lift tickets range from $79 to $107 depending on the time of year and day of week.