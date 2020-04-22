The Winding Road

As a traveler, I look for sites and experiences that are distinct and intricately meaningful. With this in mind, I went to the woods. My typical National Park experience has been that of crowded campsites, overbearing tour guides, and a feeling of separation from the natural world they have on display. While the "improvements" at Mammoth Cave National Park are more intrusive than my sensibilities prefer, the park itself leaves vast tracts open to hikers with nothing beyond developed trails and primitive campsites to remind us of the lodge and tourists bustling a few miles away. I found the woods to be lovely, dark, and deep with wonderful experiences abounding and distinctive experiences lingering in my mind.