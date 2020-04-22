Where are you going?
Mammoth Cave National Park

Kentucky, USA
| +1 270-758-2180
The Winding Road Mammoth Cave Kentucky United States

Mammoth Cave National Park

A World Heritage site since 1981
In addition to being the longest cave system on Earth, stretching several hundred miles, the many caves at this Kentucky park are loaded with plant and animal life. People have been touring the caves since the early 19th century; it became a national park in 1941.
Josh Aldridge
almost 6 years ago

The Winding Road

As a traveler, I look for sites and experiences that are distinct and intricately meaningful. With this in mind, I went to the woods. My typical National Park experience has been that of crowded campsites, overbearing tour guides, and a feeling of separation from the natural world they have on display. While the "improvements" at Mammoth Cave National Park are more intrusive than my sensibilities prefer, the park itself leaves vast tracts open to hikers with nothing beyond developed trails and primitive campsites to remind us of the lodge and tourists bustling a few miles away. I found the woods to be lovely, dark, and deep with wonderful experiences abounding and distinctive experiences lingering in my mind.

