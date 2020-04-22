Mammoth Cave National Park
Kentucky, USA
| +1 270-758-2180
Mammoth Cave National ParkA World Heritage site since 1981
In addition to being the longest cave system on Earth, stretching several hundred miles, the many caves at this Kentucky park are loaded with plant and animal life. People have been touring the caves since the early 19th century; it became a national park in 1941.
almost 6 years ago
The Winding Road
As a traveler, I look for sites and experiences that are distinct and intricately meaningful. With this in mind, I went to the woods. My typical National Park experience has been that of crowded campsites, overbearing tour guides, and a feeling of separation from the natural world they have on display. While the "improvements" at Mammoth Cave National Park are more intrusive than my sensibilities prefer, the park itself leaves vast tracts open to hikers with nothing beyond developed trails and primitive campsites to remind us of the lodge and tourists bustling a few miles away. I found the woods to be lovely, dark, and deep with wonderful experiences abounding and distinctive experiences lingering in my mind.