Mamilla Hotel
Juxtaposed against the antiquity of the Old City, the ultramodern Mamilla offers a sleek retreat from Jerusalem’s storied streets. Of course, having those ancient alleys and shuks at your doorstep is part of the fun of staying at this boutique hotel. You’ll be just outside the 16th-century Jaffa Gate, one of the city’s most fabled portals, but, before you pass through it, get the lay of the land from the Mamilla’s rooftop restaurant, where you can enjoy lunch, dinner, or drinks alongside sweeping views. The hotel is also home to the lobby-adjacent Winery, which offers some of Israel’s best bottles, and the moody Mirror Bar (with an offshoot cigar lounge), where the DJs and bartenders are experts at summoning Jerusalem’s romantic side. When it comes time for bed, retire to your stylish room, complete with clean lines, an industrial-chic headboard, and color-shifting liquid-crystal walls in the bathroom.