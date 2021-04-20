Mamasan Bali
Jl. Raya Kerobokan No.135, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
| +62 813-3942-3033
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm
Just Like Mama (San) Used to MakeMama San has a fantastic reputation so I was expecting a great meal but I wasn't prepared to be completely blown away by the flavors and never want to eat anywhere else ever again.
Sometimes restaurants that have so many different Asian styles on one menu lack something but everything we ate here was amazing.
Balinese, Indonesian, Thai or Chinese the tastes were authentic but fresh and contemporary and were complimented by gorgeous, unique cocktails you won't find anywhere else.
Be warned that unlike most restaurants of this caliber, the portions are huge. We ordered pork confit and a kilogram of pork was delivered to the table. With only two of us eating we went home completely stuffed (and with a doggy bag).
The atmosphere here is also pretty different from so many upscale restaurants in Bali. It's trendy but not obnoxiously so. There were locals, tourists and families eating and hanging out in the chilled out upstairs bar.
You'd probably feel a bit out of place in a Bintang vest, but otherwise anything goes.
Given the chance I'd probably eat at Mama San every night...really, I would.