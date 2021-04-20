Mama's Empanadas
Hayes Valley, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Mama's Empanadas top ranked food truck in San FranciscoConsistently ranked in Top 5/10 lists for the best San Francisco Bay Area Food Truck list, Mama's Empanadas is a food truck with a seemingly strange food combination: empanadas and pasta. But Mama—born in Chile and raised in Italy—makes it work.
Flavors include beef, made with ground Niman (it’s San Francisco, of course it is Niman!), black olives, and cumin with a non-flaky Chilean crust that’s baked, not fried. Also try the chicken, roasted chicken with red bell peppers, cumin, and pimento-stuffed green olives.
This is a great spot to hit if you are visiting San Francisco.