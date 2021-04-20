Mama Mexicana
264 Fox St & Barea Raod, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
| +27 11 334 1982
More info
Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon, Tue 10am - 4pm
Wed - Sat 10am - 9pm
Marvellous Mexican at Mama Mexicana in MabonengA quick trip into the city on the weekend for a meetup with a friend for lunch had me walking past a new setup for Mama Mexicana which had previously only been in the neighbouring Market on Main on Sundays.
Now with a full time venue, fans of their food fare are able to sit down and indulge their stomachs with some truly tasty Mexican delights.
The restaurant has a minimalist look, with a touch of Mexicana in the trimmings, The open kitchen and friendly staff, give visitors a welcoming feeling in the "mi case e su casa" kinda way
I tested out their chilli poppers, and was most definitely impressed with the snack! I can't wait to go there hungry so I can experience the rest of the menu.
Mama Mexicana is awaiting it's liqour license, which should arrive soon, so in the meantime take your own alcohol or order from their non-alcoholic offerings.