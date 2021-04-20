Where are you going?
Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates

1445 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA
| +1 805-782-9868
Artisian chocolate on the Central Coast of California San Luis Obispo California United States

Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

You want some fabulous chocolate on the central coast of California- then head to Mama Ganache in San Louis Obispo for some of the most amazing chocolate you will ever taste.

Actually, order the Aztec chocolate shake and just try to keep from demanding more, just try it!

This place is amazing! You may not think much of this tiny shop, but they bring in several thousand pounds of chocolate a month. Mostly to Google and other large U.S. companies who order online. But here's where you can go inside the store and experience the magic for yourself!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

