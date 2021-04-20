Mama D's
104 W Main St, Wales, WI 53183, USA
| +1 262-968-3500
More info
Sat, Sun 7am - 6pm
Mon - Wed, Fri 6am - 6pm
Thur 6am - 9pm
Just Off The Bike PathMama D's Coffee Cafe was started in 2011 in a former small town bank. All the food and coffee is local, and the charming place is open every day.
We had home-made quiche for breakfast on Sunday and appreciated that there was room for us inside due to most people choosing to eat outdoors. The food is excellent and the ambiance even nicer.
Thanks to the high ceilings and old decor, one could imagine going back in time to the 1940's.
The Glacial Drumlin Bike Trail runs by right across Main St. from the cafe.