Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mama D's

104 W Main St, Wales, WI 53183, USA
Website
| +1 262-968-3500
Just Off The Bike Path Wales Wisconsin United States

More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 6pm
Mon - Wed, Fri 6am - 6pm
Thur 6am - 9pm

Just Off The Bike Path

Mama D's Coffee Cafe was started in 2011 in a former small town bank. All the food and coffee is local, and the charming place is open every day.
We had home-made quiche for breakfast on Sunday and appreciated that there was room for us inside due to most people choosing to eat outdoors. The food is excellent and the ambiance even nicer.
Thanks to the high ceilings and old decor, one could imagine going back in time to the 1940's.
The Glacial Drumlin Bike Trail runs by right across Main St. from the cafe.
By Jack MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points