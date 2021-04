Maltby Dr Maltby Dr, Frisco, TX 75035, USA

Frisco, Limestone Quarry With a natural landscape, curved path, little creek and new playground, Limestone Quarry is a perfect for playing with young children. Wander along and enjoy the tall grasses while the kids are equally entertained. My favorite part is the native plant information posted along the walk. If you have more time and stamina, visit the connecting West Rowlett Creek Hike & Bike Trail.