Malta
The island of Malta
has the highest density of historic sights of any nation, including ancient temples, grand Baroque churches, and fossil-studded cliffs. You may want to start with an Azamara shore excursion, either on foot or by bike, to the walled city of Valletta (also called Il-Belt), which was established in the 1500s by the crusading Knights of St. John. It is known for its museums and palaces and St. John’s Co-Cathedral, which was designed by the architect Gerolamo Cassar and is home to the Caravaggio masterpiece, The Beheading of Saint John. With an overnight in Malta, you can join another Azamara excursion and see the atmospheric cobblestone streets of the city of Mdina at night
under the star-filled Mediterranean skies. Mdina’s historic monuments, such as St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Palazzo Falson, are even more breathtakingly beautiful when they are illuminated.
