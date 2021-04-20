Malolo Fisher Sports
Denarau Island, Fiji
| +679 675 0600
Photo courtesy of Malolo Fisher Sports website
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Fish Stories that Come TrueGame fishing is big in Fiji—and so are the fish. You can go after wahoo, yellowfin, marlin, mahi-mahi, Spanish mackerel, reef fish, and more.
This Fijian-owned business has a variety of boats and fishermen to man them, whether you want to introduce your kids to reef fishing or are a serious sport-fishing fanatic.
They can also organize days that include snorkeling and island-hopping along with fishing.