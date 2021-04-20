Where are you going?
Malolo Fisher Sports

Denarau Island, Fiji
| +679 675 0600
Fish Stories that Come True Denarau Island Fiji

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Game fishing is big in Fiji—and so are the fish. You can go after wahoo, yellowfin, marlin, mahi-mahi, Spanish mackerel, reef fish, and more.

This Fijian-owned business has a variety of boats and fishermen to man them, whether you want to introduce your kids to reef fishing or are a serious sport-fishing fanatic.

They can also organize days that include snorkeling and island-hopping along with fishing.

By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

