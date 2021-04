Copenhagen to Malmö Via Train

If you fancy a neat way to get from Copenhagen , Denmark to Malmö, Sweden, then I'd suggest you take a train. Find your assigned car, and enjoy the scenic ride along the Öresund Bridge as you cross an inlet of the Baltic Sea. Upon arrival in Malmö, you'll be greeted by the above scene at Central Station. Grab a quick snack, or perhaps some local candies, and be sure to take in the historical architecture of elder Sweden. All aboard!