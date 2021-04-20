Malmaison Hotel 7 William Jessop Way, Liverpool L3 1QZ, UK

Eggs Benedict overlooking the docks, at Malmaison Liverpool There are some slightly odd things about the Malmaison in Liverpool. There are the aggressively purple sofas and wall coverings, the bizarre decorative fire bowl at the entrance, and the fact that in the evening, they make it so dark that you can't actually read the menu in the restaurant. Sometimes I wondered if it wouldn't rather be a nightclub.

However, there are also great things about it too. One of those is the friendliness of the service, which was so genuine it made me want to hug people. Normally, the pricier a hotel gets, the less the staff actually treat you like a real human. Here, the prices are high, but the service is too.

My favourite part of the stay, however: the breakfast. There were plenty of options, and the full breakfast included warm pastries, yummy yoghurts and plenty of fruit and toast as well as the hot stuff. I plumped for eggs benedict, a dish as easy to get wrong as it is to get right.

But here the eggs were the perfect temperature, and had a perfect yolk. The bacon was thick cut and full of flavour; the muffin was absorbent; the hollandaise came on the side as requested. It was generous, it was delicious and, needless to say, it arrived with a smile.

The Malmaison isn't in the town centre itself – it's out on Princes Dock, close to the lively Albert Dock, a hub for restaurants and entertainment. It's a great place to retreat to at the end of a busy day in town.